Fire training exercises happening at Camp Roberts

–Cal Fire will be conducting prescribed fire training at Camp Roberts this week. Exercises will begin on Wednesday and continue through Friday. Broadcast burning of approximately 1,200 acres of grass will be conducted over the 3-day period by approximately 45 firefighters who are participating in this training class.

This course is designed to instruct firefighters from around the state on proper techniques for safely and effectively using fire as a tool for fighting wildfires, for range improvement, and for hazard abatement. Firefighters gain in-depth knowledge of ignition tools, equipment, techniques, and strategies, as well as how fire behavior is influenced by fuels, weather, and topography.

Prescribed burning at these locations will also provide fire prevention benefits consistent with fire plans of the participating agencies.

Residents within Southern Monterey and Northern San Luis Obispo Counties are urged to take all precautions necessary to ensure their health in the unlikely event they smell smoke during the live-fire training later this week.

If conditions are not appropriate for safe burning and good smoke dispersal, burning will be postponed.

Share this post!



Related