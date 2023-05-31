Fire training, hazard reduction burn planned at Camp Roberts starting today

Smoke will be visible in the surrounding area

– A controlled burn is scheduled to be conducted at the Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center on Wednesday, May 31 thru Thursday, June 1, from 9 a.m. until complete.

Approximately 9,000 acres of grassland and brush on the military installation will be burned with the intent to reduce fire hazards within the region and to provide valuable wildland firefighting training and techniques to local firefighters in preparation for the upcoming fire season.

Smoke will be visible from both north and southbound Hwy 101, contiguous properties, and surrounding communities. Neighboring residents are encouraged to stay inside if the residential area is directly impacted. Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions are the most susceptible to the health impacts of smoke and should use extreme caution.

This burn is a quad-county/ interagency operation hosted by the Camp Roberts Fire Department.

Participating Fire Departments include Camp Roberts Fire Department; Miguel Fire Department; Paso Robles City Fire Department; Templeton Fire Department; Atascadero Fire Department; Cal Fire San Luis Obispo; Five Cities Fire Authority; Santa Barbara Fire Department; Carpentaria Summerland Fire Department; Lompoc Fire Department; Vandenburg Fire Department; Diablo Canyon Fire Department; Morro Bay Fire Department; Santa Maria Fire Department; San Luis Obispo City Fire Department; Green Field Fire Department South Monterey County Fire Department and the United States Forest Service,

