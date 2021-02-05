‘Firefighters and Flowers for a Cure’ fundraiser returns to North County

–The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be doing its 5th annual Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure fundraiser this year. Templeton’s finest will be selling flowers for Valentine’s Day at several locations:

Templeton Legion Hall located at 805 S. Main Street, Templeton – (Open: Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until dark)

Templeton Fire Station located at 206 5th Street, Templeton – (Open: Saturday and Sunday Feb. 13 &14 from 9 a.m. until dark)

Barrel House Brewing Company located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles – (Open: Sunday, Feb. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or sell-out)

Be sure to swing by one of these locations and pick up a bouquet of flowers. 100-percent of the profits go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Please visit the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team Facebook page or contact Fire Captain Brandon with questions.

On May 15, 2021, the team will participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Firefighter Virtual Stairclimb. Although the team cannot travel up to Seattle this year to climb the Columbia Center in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will still raise money to fight cancer and climb 69 flights of stairs at Templeton High School Volunteer Stadium on the virtual event day.

Click here to visit the team page.

