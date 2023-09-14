First responders climb stairs at event center to honor lives lost in 9/11

Group completes 110 stories of vertical climb, the same height as the twin towers

– On Monday morning, first responders from several local agencies joined together at the Paso Robles Event Center to remember the lives lost on 9/11/2001. They honored their memory by climbing the grandstands together totaling 110 stories of vertical climb, the same as the twin towers.

“Through sweat, pain, and grit, we remember their sacrifice as a somber reminder that we are grateful for the life we get to live due to the sacrifices of others,” wrote Paso Robles Firefighters in a Facebook post:

