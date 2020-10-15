Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 15, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Firefighters contain early morning house fire in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Firefighters contain early morning house fire in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:33 am, October 15, 2020 by News Staff

Photos by Jason Brock.

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services contained a house fire that was reportedly started by an oven Thursday morning shortly after 6 a.m., according to eye-witness reports. The fire occurred at 417 Beverly Ave. in Paso Robles.

The fire was contained within the structure. One male inhabitant was treated for smoke inhalation by medics on the scene but declined transport to the hospital.Firefighters contain structure fire ignited by oven

No further information is available at this time.

-Report by Jason Brock 



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.