Firefighters contain early morning house fire in Paso Robles

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services contained a house fire that was reportedly started by an oven Thursday morning shortly after 6 a.m., according to eye-witness reports. The fire occurred at 417 Beverly Ave. in Paso Robles.

The fire was contained within the structure. One male inhabitant was treated for smoke inhalation by medics on the scene but declined transport to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

-Report by Jason Brock

Share this post!

email

Related