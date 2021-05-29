Firefighters contain house fire in Paso Robles 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 29, 2021
Posted: 7:08 pm, May 28, 2021 by News Staff

–A residential structure fire was reported at 5:14 p.m. Friday at 509 wade drive in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Fire Department, along with several engines responded to the fire, which reportedly began in the kitchen of the home. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down and save the structure even though it has moderate damage.

No injuries were reported. No further information is available at this time.

