Firefighters contain mini storage fire on River Road

–On Thursday, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at River Road Mini Storage at 1631 North River Road in Paso Robles.

First arriving units arrived within four minutes to find smoke showing from a 20’X 20’ commercial structure with no exposures threatened. The fire was contained at 12:04 p.m. to just one unit of the structure.

Two fire engines, one paramedic squad, and one battalion chief responded from Paso Robles. Under the city’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines and one battalion chief from Cal Fire SLO County responded to assist. A total of 12 firefighters responded to the incident with additional assistance from both Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

