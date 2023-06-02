Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 3, 2023
Firefighters contain vegetation fire near Templeton 

Posted: 7:30 am, June 2, 2023 by News Staff

Cause remains under investigation

– Fire crews contained a vegetation fire Thursday afternoon east of Templeton, according to reports and a tweet from Cal Fire SLO.

The fire ignited around 3:19 p.m. along the 1800 block of Burnt Rock Way. According to reports, the fire burned an estimated 2.5 acres.

In less than an hour firefighters managed to halt the fire’s advancement. Fire crews remained at the scene to complete mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Comments

