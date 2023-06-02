Firefighters contain vegetation fire near Templeton

Cause remains under investigation

– Fire crews contained a vegetation fire Thursday afternoon east of Templeton, according to reports and a tweet from Cal Fire SLO.

The fire ignited around 3:19 p.m. along the 1800 block of Burnt Rock Way. According to reports, the fire burned an estimated 2.5 acres.

In less than an hour firefighters managed to halt the fire’s advancement. Fire crews remained at the scene to complete mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

VEGETATION FIRE: Firefighters and #RockIC at scene of a vegetation fire near the 1800 block of Burnt Rock Way East of Templeton CA. Fire is roughly 2.5 acres. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped.Firefighters will be at scene for the next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/u8ccvdyyk0 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 1, 2023

Share To Social Media