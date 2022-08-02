Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 2, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Firefighters contain vegetation fire off of Highway 1
  • Follow Us!

Firefighters contain vegetation fire off of Highway 1 

Posted: 7:37 am, August 2, 2022 by News Staff
ali martin photo fire near cayucos

Fire seen looking south from Cambria on Highway 101. Photo by Ali Martin.

No injuries or structure loss reported

– Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that sparked in grass near Highway 1 North of Cayucos yesterday. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo first tweeted that crews were responding to the blaze, which was named the Creek Fire, in the early afternoon yesterday.

By 6 p.m., Cal Fire had reported that the fire was contained. Crews remained on the scene for several hours for mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries or structure loss was reported. The fire burned about 30 acres, according to reports.

The agency posted the following tweets to its Twitter account:

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.