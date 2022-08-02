Firefighters contain vegetation fire off of Highway 1

No injuries or structure loss reported

– Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that sparked in grass near Highway 1 North of Cayucos yesterday. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo first tweeted that crews were responding to the blaze, which was named the Creek Fire, in the early afternoon yesterday.

By 6 p.m., Cal Fire had reported that the fire was contained. Crews remained on the scene for several hours for mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries or structure loss was reported. The fire burned about 30 acres, according to reports.

The agency posted the following tweets to its Twitter account:

Firefighters battling vegetation fire along HWY 1 North of Cayucos. #creekfire pic.twitter.com/nemYBEHZA9 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 1, 2022

