Firefighters extinguish blaze in multifamily residential structure

Fire suppression sprinkler system reportedly helped keep fire in check until firefighters arrived

– At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 33rd Street for a reported fire in a multifamily residential structure.

The first arriving units at the scene located a fire burning in an exterior storage space on the second floor of a three-story structure. The fire suppression sprinkler system activated, keeping the fire in check until firefighters were able to access and fully extinguish it.

Due to the fire suppression system and quick actions by firefighters, there was no fire extension into the living quarters, and there was minimal damage to the structure. All occupants were able to evacuate safely and return to their homes after the fire was extinguished.

Two fire engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles fire responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, two engines, one battalion chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one ladder truck from Atascadero responded.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

