Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed vehicle fire in Cambria

–On Friday, Feb. 14, at about 6:40 p.m., fire crews responded to Toyota Previa minivan that was fully engulfed with flames.

Cambria Community Service District and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County firefighters responded to and extinguished the blaze in the 2900 block of Ardath Drive, Cambria, Calif.

The fire crews kept going even with explosions happening in the middle of the roadway.

–Photos by Jason Brock

