Firefighters extinguish riverbed fire Sunday afternoon in Paso Robles

Cause of the fire was determined to be human-related

–At approximately 3:30 p.m. yesterday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the riverbed adjacent to 3200 Sulphur Springs Road, just north of the Highway 46 East bridge.

First arriving firefighters found a 50-foot X 50-foot fire actively burning grass, brush, and trash from an encampment. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes and worked to fully extinguish the fire over the next hour.

Two fire engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, two fire engines, one water tender, one dozer, one hand crew, one aircraft, and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County responded.

The cause of the fire was determined to be human-related, according to fire and emergency services.

