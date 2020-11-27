Video: Firefighters extinguish vegetation fire along Niblick Road

–A vegetation fire was reported Friday morning alongside Niblick Road near Highway 101. A large plume of smoke filled the skies around the blaze.

Firefighters from Paso Robles and CalFire San Luis Obispo responded at about 8 a.m. to the fire and reported making progress. By 10 a.m., firefighters were calling off aircraft support and moving on to extinguish hot spots.

California Highway Patrol officers assisted with traffic control during the fire.

@PasoRoblesES and @CALFIRE_SLO making good progress on #NiblickIC fire in Paso Robles riverbed. Aircraft released. Please drive with caution on Hwy.101 between Templeton and Paso. pic.twitter.com/LGaaDx7K2n — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 27, 2020

