Paso Robles News|Friday, November 27, 2020
Video: Firefighters extinguish vegetation fire along Niblick Road 

Posted: 10:14 am, November 27, 2020 by News Staff
riverbed fire by Niblick Road

Image from Cal Fire SLO.

–A vegetation fire was reported Friday morning alongside Niblick Road near Highway 101. A large plume of smoke filled the skies around the blaze.

Firefighters from Paso Robles and CalFire San Luis Obispo responded at about 8 a.m. to the fire and reported making progress. By 10 a.m., firefighters were calling off aircraft support and moving on to extinguish hot spots.

California Highway Patrol officers assisted with traffic control during the fire.



