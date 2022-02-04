‘Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure’ fundraiser returns to North County

Profits from bouquet sales and stair climb go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

– The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be doing its 6th annual Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure fundraiser again this year.

Templeton’s finest will be selling flowers for Valentine’s Day at three locations:

Templeton Legion Hall located at 805 S. Main Street, Templeton – (Open: Thursday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until dark) Templeton Fire Station located at 206 5th Street, Templeton – (Open: Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 & 13 from 9 a.m. until dark) BarrelHouse Brewing located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles – (Open: Sunday, Feb. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or sell-out)

Be sure to swing by one of these locations and pick up a bouquet of flowers;100-percent of the profits go directly to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. On March 13, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be traveling up Seattle to participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb.

The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world’s largest “on-air” stair climb which consists of climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear. The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb will be taking place at the Columbia Center located in downtown Seattle. This year the Templeton team is climbing in honor of 6-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton, who is currently battling leukemia.

Click here to visit their team page: https://www.llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF?team_id=72541&pg=team&fr_id=1711

