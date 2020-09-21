Paso Robles News|Monday, September 21, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Firefighters make donation to send a child to a special camp for burn victims
  • Follow Us!

Firefighters make donation to send a child to a special camp for burn victims 

Posted: 3:30 am, September 21, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles Firefighters Local 4148 made a donation to support the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation. They presented the organization with a check for $500. This money will go towards sending a child to camp for 1 week.

The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation works to reduce the number of burn injuries through public education and enhance the quality of life for burn victims. If you’d also like to support their work, please visit www.aarbf.org.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.