Firefighters make donation to send a child to a special camp for burn victims

–The Paso Robles Firefighters Local 4148 made a donation to support the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation. They presented the organization with a check for $500. This money will go towards sending a child to camp for 1 week.

The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation works to reduce the number of burn injuries through public education and enhance the quality of life for burn victims. If you’d also like to support their work, please visit www.aarbf.org.

