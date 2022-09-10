Firefighters plan live fire training at property on Union Road

Training is culmination of five-week fire academy

– On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will be performing a live fire training exercise at 2955 Union Road.

This training is the culmination of a five-week intensive in-house fire academy, in which students will be able to practice some of the various skill sets they have learned under realistic conditions, in a safe environment.

“We will have between 10-12 firefighters participating,” Paso Robles Battalion Chief Brian Lewis.

The property at 2955 Union Road is owned by the city. There are two houses on it that will be removed when the training is over.

