Firefighters remind community to check smoke alarms with time change

Residents will set clocks ahead by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are reminding people to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors during the upcoming Daylight-Saving Time change. Residents will set their clocks ahead by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

“It’s been a long-standing practice in fire prevention for these two tasks to go together. Check your

smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector when you change your clocks,” said Fire Captain John

Prickett. “These days, as many clocks spring forward automatically, it is especially important for

this reminder to reach every household.”

“Smoke alarms save lives,” said Prickett. Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in

properties without working smoke alarms. More than one-third of home fire deaths result from fires

in which no smoke alarms are present, according to the fire department. The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

If you know or suspect your smoke alarms are older than 10 years, firefighters suggest upgrading

to a 10-year, sealed battery alarm. They don’t require any battery replacement throughout their lifetime. However, you are still urged to press the test button on the alarms at least once every month.

Visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website at https://www.prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services for information about the department and fire safety, or call (805) 227-7560.

