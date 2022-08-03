Firefighters respond to residential fire in Paso Robles

Fire started before noon

– Crews are responding to a fire that was burning at a multi-unit residential complex on the 100 block of Olive Street in Paso Robles, according to reports. The fire also appears to have spread to surrounding vegetation. No injuries were reported, however, one person received medical care at the scene by medics, according to eyewitnesses.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday to combat the blaze. As of 11:50, the fire was reclassified as a vegetation fire. At least fourteen units responded to the scene, including at least one helicopter.

The blaze fully engulfed four apartments and damaged two, according to Batallion Chief Jay Ennis. It was determined that gas had to be turned off for the entire complex due to structural damage caused by the fire. Red Cross has responded to help with temporary shelter and supplies for those who will be displaced.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be posted when received.

