Firefighters respond to shed fire in Paso Robles Friday

–On Friday at approximately 6:20 a.m., the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services responded to a report of a shed fire, adjacent to a residence, in the 1700 block of Sophia Way in Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived in four minutes and found a fully involved shed with fire impinging on the adjacent the residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the shed with only minor damage to the roof of the structure.

Two fire engines, a squad, and two Battalion Chiefs from Paso Robles responded. A total of 10 firefighters responded to the incident with additional assistance from both Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation by the Paso Robles Police Department. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services remind all residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their residence.

