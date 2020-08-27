Firefighters work to contain fires across the state

–What has been deemed the “SCU Lightning Complex” fire burning in in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County is 368,671 acres and 35-percent contained, as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire still threatens more than 20,000 structures, according to a story by SF Gate.

The fires burning nearest to San Luis Obispo County are the Dolan Fire in Monterey County, the Carmel Fire in Monterey County, and River Fire in Monterey County.

The Dolan Fire is burning in the area of Dolan Canyon and Big Creek Canyon, just south of John Little State Natural Reserve and 43 miles south of Carmel. It started Aug. 18 by a suspected arsonist, according to reports. On Sunday, the fire started to burn inside Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, according to a story by KSBW8. By Friday, it had destroyed the 80-acre sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 has been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild, the LA Times reported.

The Carmel Fire is at 55-percent containment at 6,695 acres.

The River Fire, burning east of Salinas, is currently at 58-percent containment at 48,424 acres.

To see the most recent status updates of current fires in the state, click here.

