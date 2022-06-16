Firefighting camp for girls to be held next week

Camp to be held from June 22-26 at Cal Fire Training Center

– Twenty-two high school students from across California will soon be in San Luis Obispo County for Camp Cinder, a five-day program that aims to introduce young women to careers in the fire service.

From June 22-26, the campers will gain hands-on firefighting experience. The Atascadero Fire Department will be hosting the camp for a few hours on Friday, June 24. Camp Cinder San Luis Obispo will be based out of the Cal Fire South Bay Training Center in Los Osos.

Campers will be introduced to structural firefighting operations and gear, ladder and aerial truck evolutions, vehicle extrication tools, wildland firefighting operations, and beach and water rescues. The students will also become certified in CPR and receive mentoring in fire service career pathways.

Camp Cinder is organized and taught by female firefighters who hope to help prepare the next generation of women in the fire service. Represented fire departments include Atascadero Fire, Cambria Fire, Livermore/Pleasanton Fire, Marina Fire, Mid Coast Fire, Montecito Fire, Oakland Fire, Paso Robles Fire, Salinas Fire, San Luis Obispo County Fire, and Sonoma Valley Fire, as well as Cal Fire from the following areas: San Luis Obispo, Monterey-San Benito, San Mateo-Santa Cruz, San Diego, Riverside, Tulare, and Southern Region.

Camp Cinder campers and instructors will be housed on the campus of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

About Camp Cinder

Camp Cinder was established by Cal Fire Captain April Mangels and a team of Central Coast firefighters in 2014. This year’s camp is sponsored by Cal Fire. The mission of Camp Cinder is to provide young women a safe, dynamic, interactive, and challenging environment to gain strength, knowledge, and confidence in their ability to excel in the profession of firefighting and beyond.

Advertisement

Related