Fires continue to rage in much of the western USA

–Almost 1,000 fires have raged in California since mid-August, many initially sparked by lightning strikes. Two massive San Francisco Bay Area fires were largely contained as of this morning, but a third, the fast-growing Creek Fire, had raced through about 212 square miles and remained 0-percent contained, according to a report by USA today.

The Dolan Fire in Big Sur was at 40-percent containment and had burned over 73k acres as of Tuesday morning. A fire raging near Sequoia National Park is currently at just 7-percent containment at over 62k acres.

Southern California is also struggling to contain a number of fires, including one that was sparked by a “gender reveal” party that has since grown to 10k acres.

Fires burning in Oregon and Washington have also been stoked by record-breaking winds combined with hot and dry conditions as well.

