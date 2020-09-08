Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 8, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Fires continue to rage in much of the western USA
  • Follow Us!

Fires continue to rage in much of the western USA 

Posted: 3:08 am, September 8, 2020 by News Staff

This map indicates current fire activity and areas that are currently under a “red flag warning” for potential fire activity or evacuations.

–Almost 1,000 fires have raged in California since mid-August, many initially sparked by lightning strikes. Two massive San Francisco Bay Area fires were largely contained as of this morning, but a third, the fast-growing Creek Fire, had raced through about 212 square miles and remained 0-percent contained, according to a report by USA today. 

The Dolan Fire in Big Sur was at 40-percent containment and had burned over 73k acres as of Tuesday morning. A fire raging near Sequoia National Park is currently at just 7-percent containment at over 62k acres.

Southern California is also struggling to contain a number of fires, including one that was sparked by a “gender reveal” party that has since grown to 10k acres.

Fires burning in Oregon and Washington have also been stoked by record-breaking winds combined with hot and dry conditions as well.

Click here to view a current and interactive fire activity map.

 



Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.