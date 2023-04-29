Firestone Walker announces brewery lineup for Invitational Beer Fest

Sold-out event to feature more than 55 international craft breweries

– Firestone Walker this week announced the lineup for the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest on June 3, featuring a cast of more than 55 breweries from around the world.

Attending breweries at the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest include Balter Brewing from Australia’s Gold Coast; Birrificio Del Ducato from Parma, Italy; Oud Beersel from Beersel, Belgium; Lervig from Stavanger, Norway; Green Bench from St. Petersburg, Florida; Oxbow from Newcastle, Maine; and Private Press from Santa Cruz, California.

A complete list of the breweries attending can be viewed here.

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest has become renowned as one of the world’s most esteemed beer festivals. This year’s edition will once again showcase an international cast of more than 55 leading craft breweries, as well as live music and food from more than 25 local restaurants and purveyors. Proceeds from the fest benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, a beloved local nonprofit.

“The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest was born from a dream of creating a world-class festival featuring some of the best brewers in the world,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “This is a day when we can set the sales pitches aside and simply share our beers and stories with passionate craft drinkers.”

