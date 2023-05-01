Firestone Walker announces Invitational Beer Fest kickoff experiences

Community invited to kickoff concert, brewery block party, countywide beer and food pairings

– In anticipation of the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest on June 3, Firestone Walker is launching a series of local community events, including the Invitational Kickoff Concert in the Paso Robles City Park on June 1 and Brewery Block Party on June 2.

Firestone Walker is also collaborating with more than 20 restaurants across San Luis Obispo County to create special beer-pairing menus starting on May 12.

“Whether you have a ticket to the beer fest or not, we want to invite our local community deeper into the experience,” said David Walker. “This is a time when Paso Robles, SLO County, and the Central Coast are at the center of the craft beer universe.”

The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest brings together more than 55 leading craft breweries from around the world for a day of beer, food, and music. Proceeds from the fest benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day.

This year, the festivities begin early with the following local events and experiences:

Invitational Kickoff Concert at Paso Robles Downtown City Park, Thursday, June 1

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firestone Walker will host a free Invitational Kickoff Concert in the Paso Robles City Park featuring live music by Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters, as well a craft beer sensory experience and an 805 beer exhibit featuring trailers for upcoming original films featuring professional bull rider Stetson Lawrence and professional surfers Conner Coffin, Greyson Fletcher, and Nate Tyler. The event will feature a wide selection of Firestone Walker beers, including No Vacancy IPA—the fest collaboration beer brewed with Alvarado Street Brewery (more details below).

Brewery Block Party at Firestone Walker Paso Robles, Friday, June 2

The public is invited to the inaugural Invitational Brewery Block Party starting at 1:30 p.m. with outdoor barbecue offerings, beer sampling, guest taps, special bottle pours, and games. The street between the brewhouse and Taproom restaurant will be open to foot traffic, with live music happening from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Invitational Kickoff beer pairings at participating restaurants, starting May 12

Starting May 12, Firestone Walker is collaborating with more than 20 restaurants countywide to present custom fixed-price beer pairing menus. Each participating restaurant is offering a chef’s selection of dishes paired with a range of Firestone Walker beers—a culinary precursor to the upcoming beer fest. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced on May 12.

‘No Vacancy’ fest collaboration beer, available locally now

Introducing “No Vacancy IPA,” the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest collaboration beer made with Alvarado Street Brewery in Monterey. No Vacancy is a new-age West Coast IPA, riffing on Alvarado Street’s signature My Tai IPA with a layer of Firestone Walker flair. “Liberally hopped and loaded with tropical character, this is the IPA that welcomes you to the best beer fest in the West,” says the brewery.

No Vacancy is now available at tap accounts throughout the Central Coast, as well as at Firestone Walker locations in Paso Robles, Buellton, and Venice.

