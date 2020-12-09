Firestone Walker Brewing cancels annual events 

–Firestone Walker Brewing Co. on Tuesday announced it is canceling two of its events scheduled for next year, the ‘Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest’ and ‘From the Barrel’. The events were also canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. issued the following statement about its 2021 events:

Friends, our passion for beer is driven by the fact that it is, by nature, a social beverage.

Which is why it pains us to let you know that two of our signature events—From the Barrel and the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest—will be postponed for 2021. The good news is that we plan for From the Barrel to return on April 8, 2022, and for the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest to return on June 4, 2022.

If you are 2020 From the Barrel or Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest ticket holders who chose to hold onto your ticket, you may still opt to do so—your ticket will be honored in 2022. You may also request a full refund, simply follow these instructions.

Delaying the return of these events was an agonizing decision for us, but we concluded it’s the right thing to do based on a variety of factors. Our plan is to innovate some new virtual events and possibly some smaller in-person experiences to help cross the bridge into 2022. We will be in touch as those take shape.

Let’s continue to gather—virtually for now, and when the time is right, together. We can’t wait.