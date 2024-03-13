Firestone Walker releases new IPA mixed pack

Pack ‘captures the story of the West Coast IPA, as told by Firestone Walker,’ says Brewmaster Matt Brynildson

– Firestone Walker Brewing Company has unveiled its latest offering, the “Beer Before Glory” IPA Mixed Pack, presenting a retrospective journey through two decades of West Coast IPA heritage and innovation.

Based in Paso Robles, California, the brewery’s mixed pack includes four distinctive brews: the Firestone California IPA, Luponic Distortion IPA, Hopnosis Cold IPA, and Union Jack West Coast IPA. Crafted at Firestone Walker’s solar-powered brewery in Paso Robles, the pack aims to encapsulate the evolution of the West Coast IPA style over the past 20 years.

“This pack captures the story of the West Coast IPA, as told by Firestone Walker,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It reminds us of where we came from as a California brewery, and it also reflects where we’re headed next.”

Founded in 1996 by Adam Firestone and David Walker, Firestone Walker became a pivotal player in the craft beer revolution, particularly with the rise of West Coast IPAs such as Union Jack. The Beer Before Glory IPA Mixed Pack serves as a testament to the brewery’s ongoing commitment to innovation and quality.

“Beer Before Glory” is Firestone Walker’s longtime rallying cry, signifying the brewery’s relentless pursuit of the perfect beer. “We’ve always had the belief that if we focus on brewing world-class beer first and foremost, everything else will follow,” said Nick Firestone. “It’s about having a drive for innovation and quality that we draw from the culture of California. It’s what makes ‘Beer Before Glory’ the perfect name for a pack that delivers the full arc of our West Coast IPA brewing experience.”

The individual beers in the pack offer a diverse range of flavors and brewing techniques.

Firestone California IPA | 6.5% ABV

The all-new Firestone California IPA has a 6.5% ABV. Drawing from nearly 20 years of West Coast IPA expertise, this beer integrates insights from brewing Union Jack, Luponic Distortion, and Hopnosis. Dry-hopped with Mosaic and Strata hops, it bursts with fresh passionfruit and mango flavors. Exclusive to the Beer Before Glory IPA Mixed Pack.

Luponic Distortion | 5.9% ABV

Luponic Distortion, with a 5.9% ABV, returns as a trailblazer, showcasing a revamped hop blend for 2024. Brewed with a secret mix of new-age hops, this edition offers tantalizing notes of lychee, peach, nectarine, and strawberry. Exclusively featured in the Beer Before Glory IPA Mixed Pack.

Hopnosis: Cold IPA | 6.7% ABV

Hopnosis, a Cold IPA boasting a 6.7% ABV, embodies Firestone Walker’s pursuit of mastering the style. Brewed with Mosaic Cryo Hops®, it offers a seamless, aromatic, and tropical experience with minimal bitterness. Featuring flavors of mango, passionfruit, white grape, and lychee, it represents the ultimate new-school expression of a West Coast IPA.

Union Jack: West Coast IPA | 7% ABV

Union Jack, a West Coast IPA with a bold 7% ABV, stands as an icon of the style’s revolution since 2006. Named after the brewery’s co-founder, it delivers intense hop character while remaining eminently drinkable. A staple for IPA enthusiasts, exclusively featured in the Beer Before Glory IPA Mixed Pack.

