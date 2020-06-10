Firestone Walker Taproom restaurants to re-open in Paso Robles, Buellton

–Firestone Walker Brewing Company today announced that its Taproom restaurants in Paso Robles and Buellton have reopened for both in-house dining and curbside pickup.

“It’s great to be back to pour some pints for our friends on the Central Coast,” said co-founder David Walker.

The brewery is marking the occasion with a limited-time special—a Central Coast burger with a 20-ounce pint of beer for $12 (dine-in guests only).

The new Firestone Walker Taproom menus, hours, and online ordering options can be viewed under the “Locations” tab at FirestoneBeer.com. Both Taproom locations now feature spatial seating as well as enhanced safety and cleaning measures.

The Paso Robles Taproom is concurrently unveiling a new covered front patio dining area, providing an added open-air dining option just in time for the warm summer weather. The new front patio complements the existing outdoor side patio, providing guests with ample open-air spatial seating.

The new Taproom menus were launched earlier this spring and feature a blend of familiar favorites and fresh offerings, such as a Grilled Wild Salmon Sandwich with basil aioli and crispy shallots; Slay Station Fish Tacos with queso fresco and pinquito beans; and The Lion’s Fish ‘n Chips with tempura battered Icelandic cod.

New beers on tap include the latest release in the Luponic Distortion IPA series featuring pure hop flavors of peach, pear drop, and dragonfruit; Motueka hazy IPA from the new Propagator Series; and the 2020 vintage of the Feral One wild ale from Firestone Walker’s Barrelworks.

Share this post!

email

Related