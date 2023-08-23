Firestone Walker unveils new 2023 Mind Haze ‘Tropical Hazy Mixed Pack’

With new mixed pack, Firestone Walker’s Mind Haze IPA experience now includes three spinoffs

– Firestone Walker Brewing has announced the release of the psychedelic new 2023 edition of the “Mind Haze Tropical Hazy Mixed Pack,” which includes the all-new Mind Haze Tropic Rocket IPA.

With this new mixed pack, Firestone Walker’s Mind Haze IPA experience now includes three spinoffs: Tropic Rocket, Tiki Smash, and Citrus Cyclone, all of which feature exotic reinterpretations of the original Mind Haze.

“The Mind Haze canvas lends itself perfectly to different hops, fresh flavors and new ideas,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “This mixed pack gave us the opportunity to get creative and have fun reimagining the flavor possibilities. Each beer is built upon the main Mind Haze recipe, but they also come with their own tropical-inspired twists.”

The Mind Haze Tropical Hazy Mixed Pack is rolling out to all Firestone Walker markets in 12-pack (12-ounce can) formats and is also available at each Firestone Walker location. The Mind Haze Tropical Hazy Mixed Pack features the following three beers:

Mind Haze “Tropic Rocket” IPA

Blast into a psychedelic world of tropical hop flavor with Tropic Rocket—the latest addition to Firestone Walker’s family of Mind Haze IPAs. Tropic Rocket is dry hopped with Galaxy, Strata, Hüll Melon, El Dorado, and Sabro hops, which creates explosive flavors of passionfruit, melon and strawberry. “Galaxy really drives the Southern Hemisphere passionfruit flavors of this beer,” Brynildson said. “Strata is the other star of the show—it’s really distinct from other Pacific Northwest hops, providing a strawberry note that plays well with Galaxy. The name ‘Tropic Rocket’ fits this beer because it’s super loaded with tropical fruit character.”

Mind Haze “Tiki Smash” IPA

Tiki Smash IPA delivers a tiki-inspired flavor combination born of pure hops and freshly toasted coconut. Original Mind Haze hops including Azacca are now joined by Motueka and Sabro hops. The Azacca portion has been increased to amplify the sense of pineapple tropical character, while Sabro delivers its complementary coconut qualities. “We use an elaborate system to introduce freshly toasted coconut for a smooth, subtle extraction,” Brynildson said. “The resulting beer showcases the special synergy of natural coconut with the tropical hop flavors of Mind Haze.”

Mind Haze “Citrus Cyclone” IPA

Citrus Cyclone IPA delivers a head-spinning taste of all the citrus flavors under the sun, finished with a kiss of real tangerine. The base beer is co-fermented with fresh California tangerines. This base is blended back with a separate lot of dry-hopped Mind Haze, then finished off with a final dash of tangerine to elevate the citrusy top note. Along the way, the Mandarina hop adds a distinctive orange character. The result is the refreshing Mind Haze experience.

