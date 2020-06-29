Reminder from city: Fireworks illegal in Paso Robles

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is urging Paso Robles residents and visitors to observe a safe holiday weekend. Due to high temperatures, dry vegetation and the threat of fire, we must all do our part to keep our community safe.

Residents are advised that Fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles and officials warn that anyone caught lighting or possessing even “safe and sane” fireworks in the city may be cited and fined. Misdemeanor violations are punishable by a fine. In addition, anyone found responsible for setting a fire using any type of fireworks may be responsible to pay for property damage, suppression costs and may be charged with a felony. This liability also applies to parents of juveniles found responsible for causing a fire.

The city further encourages anyone possessing fireworks to turn them in to their local fire department, without fear of penalty or prosecution, so that they may be safely disposed of.

