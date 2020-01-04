Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 4, 2020
First baby of the new year born at Twin Cities is baby Brooklyn 

Posted: 7:13 am, January 4, 2020 by News Staff

–Twin Cities was delighted to introduce their first newborn of 2020. Happy parents Katrina and Jack Persons welcomed baby Brooklyn to the world Thursday night, January 2, at 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020. Brooklyn is the third baby that Katrina and Jack have had at Twin Cities.

News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.