First baby of the year born at Twin Cities

Baby Jorge Luis born Jan. 2

– The first baby of the year born at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton is baby Jorge Luis. He was born on Jan. 2 at 4:20 p.m. and is 7 lbs 7 oz and 19.5-inches tall.

Click here to see the other New Year’s babies born at local hospitals.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related