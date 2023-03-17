First Baptist Church announces special Holy Week events

– First Baptist Church of Paso Robles has announced two special events in celebration of Easter.

On Good Friday, April 7, First Baptist Church will host “The Stations of the Cross,” a self-guided experience where participants can “walk in the footsteps of Jesus” as he journeyed to the cross. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes nine stations where attendees can read scripture, reflect on what was happening to Jesus in that moment, and respond in personal, silent prayer. Participants will end their journey at the cross, where they will have the opportunity to take communion and light a candle symbolizing the vigil between the dark hours of Jesus’ death on Friday and the bright light of his resurrection on Sunday. The event is best suited for ages 13 and up and Spanish translation of the scripture booklet guide will be available.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, First Baptist Church will have two Sunday morning services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The services will feature a narrative-driven Easter musical performed by the 36-voice First Baptist Church EXALT! Choir and 27-piece orchestra. Pastor Michael Garman will give a message of hope and new life for all who attend. Nursery and preschool care will be provided at both Easter Sunday services.

For more information, visit the church’s website at fbcpaso.org, follow them on Instagram @firstbaptistpaso, or call the church office at (805) 238-4419. First Baptist Church is located at 1645 Park Street, Paso Robles, California.

