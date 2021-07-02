First Concert in the Park is packed Thursday night

Huge crowd turns out for return of summer concerts

–A huge crowd turned out for the first Concerts in the Park in the Downtown City Park Thursday evening to hear Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band.

Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager with the City of Paso Robles, says the great turn-out was for three reasons. “It’s been over a year since the last concert. It’s the start of a three-day 4th of July weekend. And Monte Mills always attracts a big crowd.”

Julie Beaver sang the National Anthem to begin the concert Thursday evening at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

A quick summary of Fourth of July events this weekend in the North County:

Sunday afternoon, Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles celebrates the 4th of July with classic cars, a Warbirds flyover, and Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band performing patriotic music.

Late Sunday afternoon, the annual 4th of July Music Festival returns to Atascadero Lake Park. It’s free unless you want VIP seating, and then you’ve got to go to the Visit Atascadero website and make reservations.

Fort Hunter Ligget will be hosting a ‘Fourth of July Jamboree’ at the base with fireworks, and the Templeton Fourth of July Parade will return to downtown Templeton.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email