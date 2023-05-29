Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 30, 2023
First Fridays in Atascadero returns this week with a pub crawl 

Posted: 6:20 am, May 29, 2023 by News Staff

Event provides unique opportunity to support local businesses

– The City of Atascadero is gearing up for another First Friday on June 2 downtown Atascadero starting at 5:30 p.m. featuring a pub crawl with the local breweries, wine bars, and drink establishments along with shops open a little later and an opportunity to support local businesses.

Participating locations will have a pub crawl card and if you get three stamps from three different locations, the card will be entered to win prizes from local businesses. There is no requirement to purchase anything in order to participate in this promotion.

Participating pub crawl locations include Ancient Owl Beer & Bottle Shoppe, Barley & Boar, Carbon 6 Wine Bar, Central Coast Distillery, Cielo Ristorante, Colony Market & Deli, Kula Vineyards & Winery, The Poisoned Apple, Raconteur Room, Ruby Cellars, Street Side Ale House, Tent City Brewing, Unhinged! Beer & Wine Bar, Whiskey & June, and Wild Fields Brewhouse.

Upcoming First Friday events:

  • June 2: Downtown Pub Crawl
  • July 7: Downtown Stage with Sōleffect Band
  • Aug. 4: Downtown Stage with Soundhouse
  • Sept. 1: Concert downtown at The Plaza with DeJaVu Band
  • Oct. 6: Fall Sip & Shop plus complimentary tours of Historic City Hall & the Duo Tones
  • Nov. 3: Concert downtown at The Plaza on El Camino with Erin and the Earthquakes
  • Dec. 1: Light up the Downtown plus Holiday Sip & Shop

 

The June First Friday #atowndowntownpassport promotion will be another card to stamp with over 35 retail establishments participating. No purchase is required, all you need is six stamps. When you have all six stamps, turn the passport in to the last store to be entered into a drawing to win a downtown shopping spree.

For more information on the First Fridays promotion or other events and activities, go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/events

 

