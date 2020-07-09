First round of high school graduation ceremonies held at events center

–Graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday evening for Liberty and Independence High Schools at the Paso Robles Events Center. Vehicles loaded with graduating seniors and family members drove onto a dirt parking lot where the carnival is located during the Mid-State Fair. Families watched from passenger cars or from the back of pick-ups while Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials and valedictorians from the two high schools spoke to the drive-in crowd.

The event was put together Tuesday night after an emergency meeting of the Paso Robles School Board. Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola and Paso Robles High School Principal and former Activities Director organized the graduation ceremonies, which will be held at 6 p.m. each evening through Saturday at the fairgrounds. The last-minute organization occurred after the district’s plans for graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium were rejected by the governor’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

Liberty High School Valedictorian Emily Williams said, “Let’s not forget who we are, or the things we were taught through these years.” She added at the end of her speech Wednesday night, “To quote Mae West, ‘Nobody said it was going to be easy, but I promise it will be worth it.’” With that many people in attendance began honking the horns of their cars.

Wednesday evening’s graduation ceremony was the first in a series of graduation for seniors at Paso Robles public high schools. There will be one each night at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

