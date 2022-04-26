Kids invited to fishing derby at Fort Hunter Liggett on Saturday

‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day

– The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of age groups 6 and under, 7 to 11, and 12 to 15. Food will be available for purchase and participants will be able to continue fishing for the remainder of the day at Del Venturi without having to purchase a Fort Hunter Liggett fishing permit. (Participants will still need to possess a valid California fishing license.)

The directorate will also host the Coyote Spring Fest from noon to 4 p.m., at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. The event will feature a flea market, produce market, various food vendors, and bounce houses for children.

Attendance is free for the event. The space fee for sellers is $10 for individuals and $20 for businesses.

For more information, call (831) 718-7607, or visit Fort Hunter Liggett FMWR’s social media page at www.facebook.com/FHLMWR.

