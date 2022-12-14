Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide

Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’

– Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:

– Les Petites Canailles

– In Bloom

– Six Test Kitchen (1-star)

– The Restaurant at Justin (1-star, Green Star)

– The Hatch

Les Petites Canailles

MICHELIN Guide’s Point Of View:

Courtney and Julien Asseo have named this Paso Robles restaurant in honor of their three children (the name translates to “the little rascals”) but this welcoming spot with a spot-on kitchen is more head of the class than detention bound. Set smack in the heart of downtown, the space’s pressed concrete floors, simple furnishings and Edison lights read contemporary. Meals begin with a warm gougère before moving on to a selection of hearty appetizers. The menu features several entrées, though most eyes land on the perfectly cooked steaks. Leeks à la plancha, served on an oversized platter, are grilled, covered with an herb vinaigrette and finished with flaky salt, Espelette pepper and toasted pine nuts for a simple, yet refined dish. Click here to see full listing.

In Bloom

MICHELIN Guide’s Point Of View:

Executive Chef Kenny Seliger and Executive Sous Chef Ron Frazier take the now-classic Californian menu and give it a clever update (sweet parsnip cannoli, anyone?) at in bloom. Their cooking is confident and their dishes really come alive. Suspend any decision-making by opting for the six-course tasting menu, offering the menu’s best dishes in modified portions, or order a la carte. The perfectly executed branzino is a stunner, but it’s ratcheted up further thanks to a brown butter sunchoke puree, kumquat slices, purple radish and a chili crisp sauce. Then, smoked chocolate mousse layered with raspberry jam, honey wafer and house made, torched marshmallow fluff is presented for a take on s’mores that will have you ditching the campfire in no time. Click here to see full listing.

Six Test Kitchen

MICHELIN Guide’s Point Of View:

Tucked amidst the many Tin City Paso Robles buildings, look for the sign that says “SIX” and you’ll know you’ve arrived. Small and gleaming, the décor is comprised of a stunning wood counter facing a pristine kitchen, along with dark floors, charcoal-tinted walls and pendant lights. A multicourse tasting menu is on the books with Fridays and Saturdays featuring an expanded menu highlighting the chef’s unique style and creative vision. Diners will be riveted from start to finish with a grassy bar oyster with yuzu and black peppercorn; duck liver with cherry and fennel; ethereal chawanmushi; and wild black cod from Monterey Bay. The bay leaf and sesame caramel is the stuff of dreams—savor each tiny bite. A highly selective wine list brings small producers under the spotlight. Click here to see the full listing.

The Restaurant at Justin

MICHELIN Guide’s Point Of View:

Make your way through winding roads to land upon the lush retreat, nestled within the Justin Winery. This restaurant champions local product, sourced nearby and from the property’s own 150-tree orchard, edible flower fields, vegetable and herb gardens and apiary. Whether your table is on the patio or in the dining room, expect to be enchanted by views of rolling hills and vineyards, and anticipatory service heightens the exceptional experience. Chef Rachel Haggstrom and her team flex their creative skills on a single tasting menu. Imagine asparagus with a soft quail egg, blood orange and duck prosciutto or artichoke tortellini with truffle and peas. As expected, theirs is an impressive wine list, replete with their own labels among other unique selections. Click here to see the full listing.

The Hatch

MICHELIN Guide’s Point Of View:

It’s all hail to the bird at The Hatch. This downtown Paso Robles restaurant reveres the rotisserie and roasted chicken is indeed the must order. Brined and smoky, the half Mary’s organic chicken is sided by a vanilla-maple slaw, buttermilk dip and Hatch hot sauce, and its perfectly salty skin coupled with flavorful meat gives an expensive steak a run for its money. The skillet cornbread, finished with brown butter, flaky salt and honey, is a worthy sidekick. With down-home style cooking, it may come as no surprise that cream pies are the focus come dessert. Order the chocolate cream pie, an individually-sized treat served in a metal pie tin. How could you ever go wrong with chocolate pudding and salted caramel in a coconut graham crust? Click here to see the full listing.

The mission of the Michelin Guide is to, “make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all.” For more information about the guide click here.

