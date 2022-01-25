Five more COVID-19 deaths reported by county public health

54 community members hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported five more SLO County residents—ranging in age from 75 to 100—have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 389.

“We send our condolences to their loved ones during this difficult and sorrowful time,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This is a very sad reminder that we must do all we can to protect our loved ones, particularly those most vulnerable, as we battle this surge of infections.”

Public health is reporting 2,134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday in addition to an all-time high 14-day average of 590. More than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 have been so far reported in January, exceeding the previous high of 7,437 reported in all of Jan. 2021. In the last week alone, SLO County has added 4,844 new cases – more than in the previous two months combined. Fifty-four residents are being treated in the hospital for severe COVID-19, including 10 in the intensive care unit. County public health officials are currently responding to approximately 60 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate care, skilled nursing, and corrections facilities.

Health officials say that these numbers represent an undercount of local cases, as they do not include at-home rapid antigen tests. Data teams are working seven days a week to keep up with the speed of new cases but estimate more than 2,000 additional cases have yet to be counted.

“As our numbers suggest, we are far from seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County and now is clearly not the time to let down your guard,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We urge our community members to stay home if you’re sick, get tested, and please wear a mask in indoor public spaces to protect yourself and others from this terrible and painful disease. Clearly, our best path out of this pandemic is to get fully vaccinated and boosted.“

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Medical-grade N95/KN95 or surgical masks provide additional protection. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

