Five new COVID-19 cases reported at California Men’s Colony

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is working closely with the California Men’s Colony (CMC) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to quickly assess and mitigate transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the facility. This response follows the confirmation of five additional cases at CMC as of Wednesday.

“We immediately sent a response team to CMC and are actively supporting their work to prevent a larger outbreak,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer. “We are committed to protecting the health of CMC inmates and staff.”

As soon as laboratory testing confirmed five additional cases at the prison, the Public Health Department sent a response team to CMC. This team, in coordination with CMC staff, investigated the cases, performed contact tracing and conducted additional testing. The Public Health Department will continue to actively monitor the situation to protect the health of inmates and staff.

CDCR provided the following statement:

California Men’s Colony officials and health care staff are working closely with the Public Health Department to conduct a contact investigation and CMC health care staff are regularly making rounds and conducting health screenings of all inmates to quickly identify anyone with new symptoms. CMC is following isolation and quarantine protocols for the incarcerated population. In addition, CMC has implemented physical-distancing measures, provided masks for inmates and staff, conducting verbal and temperature screenings whenever anyone enters the institution, and is providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer in dispenser stations in housing units, dining halls, work change areas, and other areas where sinks and soap are not immediately available.

For updates and questions on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903, or staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543- 2444, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

