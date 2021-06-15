Flamenco performance coming to Cambria in July

–Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (CCAT) will open its doors for the first time since the pandemic began with a night of flamenco on Saturday, July, 17. Flamenco artist Savannah Fuentes and her tour of Flores de Verano Flamenco in Vivo are joined by singer and guitarist Diego Amador, Jr. for the 7 p.m. show.

Fuentes has produced over 300 performances and workshops. Born in Seattle, she was exposed to flamenco on television as a child and says she found an instant connection. It has since become her lifelong study that she continues to this day.

Amador was born in Seville into a family considered flamenco royalty. His father is the celebrated flamenco pianist Diego Amador and his uncles Rafael and Raimundo Amador founded the popular flamenco band “Pata Negra.”

The Cambria Center for the Arts is excited to welcome guests back into the theatre. For this event, the center will continue to monitor current county protocols and will adhere to any and all required safety measures.

Tickets to this one-night event are $25 and can be purchased online at the Cambria Center for the Arts website. Reserved seating only. Tickets may be limited to allow social distancing. Tickets on sale at the door, only if available.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email