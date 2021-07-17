Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 17, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Flamson Middle School completes summer classes
  • Follow Us!

Flamson Middle School completes summer classes 

Posted: 6:05 am, July 17, 2021 by News Staff

studentsSchool resumes Aug. 19

-Students at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles celebrated the end of the summer school classes by running through the sprinklers Friday morning.

The Summer School Program at the middle school ran from June 21 to July 1. At the middle school and elementary school levels it was designed to give students some extra help in area in which they may have fallen behind due to distance learning during the school shutdown during the pandemic.

The middle school offered English and math, but to make the school more interesting, they also offered art, drama and P.E. classes.

School resumes Aug. 19. Many school staff members return to the campus Aug. 5. The state is still modifying rules on mask wearing at public schools in California.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.