Flamson Middle School completes summer classes

School resumes Aug. 19

-Students at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles celebrated the end of the summer school classes by running through the sprinklers Friday morning.

The Summer School Program at the middle school ran from June 21 to July 1. At the middle school and elementary school levels it was designed to give students some extra help in area in which they may have fallen behind due to distance learning during the school shutdown during the pandemic.

The middle school offered English and math, but to make the school more interesting, they also offered art, drama and P.E. classes.

School resumes Aug. 19. Many school staff members return to the campus Aug. 5. The state is still modifying rules on mask wearing at public schools in California.

