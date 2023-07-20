Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform at Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, a tribute band to Fleetwood Mac, will take to the stage in 2023 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac. Included in one of their stops will be Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

The band has been personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood. Aimed at channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at its very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

