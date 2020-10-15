Flex alert issued today; statewide energy conservation needed

–Unseasonable high heat will lead to increased electricity demand late in the day today, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

The ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today (Thursday).

With high temperatures in the forecast, the power grid operator predicts an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. The temperatures are above normal for this time of year, creating an anticipated shortage in energy supply in the late afternoon hours through the evening.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and solar energy production falling. Consumers are asked to turn off unnecessary lights, delay using major appliances until after 10 p.m., and set air conditioner thermostats to 78-degrees or higher.

The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website here.

