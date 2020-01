Flight service from SLO to San Diego starts today



–The San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Regional Airport is offering direct flights with Alaska Airlines to San Diego, with daily, non-stop service beginning today, Jan. 7, 2020.

Alaska Airlines will also be connecting San Luis Obispo with Portland Oregon with daily service beginning June 18, 2020. These new flights will mark the fifth and sixth new routes announced within 33 short months, and brings the airport’s total nonstop destinations to nine.

Share this post!

Related