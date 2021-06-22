Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes coming to Vina Robles

Tour stopping in Paso Robles Oct. 10

–Punk bands Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes have announced their upcoming fall co-headline tour, featuring special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and Thick. Various pre-sales begin this week, with general tickets on-sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. The run stops at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 10.

As Violent Femmes celebrate their 40th anniversary together this year, this also provided an opportunity to commemorate the band’s enduring catalog of cult classics with the long out-of-print vinyl reissue of Add It Up (1981–1993). Available now via Craft Recordings, the 23-track compilation was re-released on 2-LP and digital formats, featuring the Femmes’ biggest hits such as “Blister in the Sun,” “American Music,” and “Gone Daddy Gone,” plus live recordings of fan-favorites like “Add It Up,” and “Kiss Off,” alongside a trove of demos, B-sides, interstitial voice recordings, and rarities. Click here to stream or pick up Add It Up (1981–1993) on vinyl. Craft will be working with the band on more special catalog reissues to be announced shortly, stay tuned to Violent Femmes’ socials for more details coming soon.

This news follows the announcement that Flogging Molly are partnering with Sixthman for the 6th Salty Dog Cruise, setting sail March 28 – April 1, 2022 with friends Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner (Duo), Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Möngöl Hörde, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke, Guise, and more to be announced. For more information, visit: www.floggingmollycruise.com. The band also recently performed a special St. Patrick’s Day livestream concert broadcast from the iconic Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey. Additionally, Flogging Molly will perform at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

