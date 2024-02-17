Flood watch goes into effect Sunday

Rainfall expected through Wednesday morning

– The latest forecasts indicate significant rainfall in San Luis Obispo County, with a flood watch in effect from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch, warning of possible flooding due to excessive rainfall. The affected areas include Western San Luis Obispo County, most of Santa Barbara County, and Central and Southern Ventura County. The watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

The potential impacts include flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas, low-lying and poor-drainage areas, and other flood-prone locations. Debris flows, including landslides, are also considered possible.

Additional details provided in the forecast indicate multiple rounds of moderate to heavy showers, and potentially a few thunderstorms, affecting the region from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning. Anticipated total rainfall amounts range from 2 to 5 inches in the lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches expected over the foothills and mountains. In isolated locations with heavier showers and thunderstorms, rainfall rates may briefly exceed 1 inch per hour. These conditions pose a potential risk of flooding and debris flows, including landslides.

For more information and updates, individuals are directed to the National Weather Service’s safety page on flooding at http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Residents are advised to stay informed by monitoring later forecasts and being alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those residing in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action in the event that flooding develops.

