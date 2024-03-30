Flood watch in effect for Paso Robles through Sunday

Waves up to 15 feet possible at Central Coast beaches

– A storm system is moving its way to the Central Coast bringing with it a chance of rain as well as high surf and flooding advisories.

Central Coast Beaches are under a High Surf Advisory until 6 p.m. PDT Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory warns of large breaking waves ranging from 8 to 12 feet, with local sets reaching up to 15 feet, along with hazardous rip currents. Surf conditions are expected to be most severe on west and northwest facing beaches.

The advisory, issued at 1:24 p.m. PDT Friday, highlights the increased risk of ocean drowning due to rip currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Additionally, large breaking waves pose a threat of injury, potential beach and rock washouts, and the possibility of small boats capsizing near shore.

To mitigate risks, individuals are urged to avoid entering the water during these hazardous surf conditions. Alternatively, staying close to occupied lifeguard towers is recommended. Rock jetties are particularly hazardous in such conditions, and beachgoers are advised to stay off them.

In addition to the High Surf Advisory, the National Weather Service has issued two flood watches for the Central Coast. The first watch begins Friday at 4 p.m. and covers much of coastal San Luis Obispo County, including the cities of San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The second watch commences at 10 p.m., extending over most of eastern San Luis Obispo County. Both watches are scheduled to conclude Sunday at 6 p.m.

Weather Underground is currently predicting .11 inches of rain today for Paso Robles.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

