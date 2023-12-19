Flood watch in effect for Paso Robles

Rainfall recorded in Paso Robles over past 24 hours

– Paso Robles measured .77-inches of rain this morning at the city water yard over the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 2.88-inches.

Significant rainfall is expected this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. A flood watch is in effect through Thursday night.

Weather Underground currently predicting .13-inches of rain today, 1.23-inches on Wednesday, and .33-inches on Thursday for Paso Robles.

The National Weather Service warns of the potential of extensive roadway flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and that flooding of creeks and streams is possible. In addition, there will be the risk for flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn scars, Also, there will be the strong potential for rock and mudslide activity, especially on canyon and mountain roadways.

Flooding and rock/mudslide activity may lead to significant travel delays and road closures. Increased flow in rivers and streams will bring an increased threat for swift water rescues.

Total rainfall estimates are two to four inches for most of the forecast area, with four to eight inches possible across south facing foothills and coastal slopes. Rainfall rates of 0.30 to 0.60 inches per hour are expected to be common, with isolated rates up to one inch per hour possible near thunderstorms and favored south facing slopes.

Citizens should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Check latest road conditions before departing.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

