Flood watch issued ahead of expected storm

Significant rainfall in the forecast for SLO County

– Significant rainfall is expected in San Luis Obispo County starting Saturday, according to the latest weather forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for San Luis Obispo County ahead of the storm rolling in. The flood watch starts on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will remain in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to the Weather Service

The flood watch impacts western San Luis Obispo County, Central Ventura County, as well as the South Coast, Coastal Valleys, and mountains of Santa Barbara County.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

The NWS has issued a Flood Watch beginning Sunday, 2/18/2024 at 4:00 PM to Wednesday, 2/21/2024 10:00 AM for portions of San Luis Obispo County, CA. More info: https://t.co/yu3RCjYQg6 pic.twitter.com/yyl3ukYIUJ — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) February 15, 2024

The NWS has provided an updated prediction for the storm arriving in SLO Saturday evening. Due to continued uncertainly between models, a range of outcomes is possible so NWS is asking the public to prepare now for the potential worst case scenario. https://t.co/qlIOdICzyt pic.twitter.com/Wq6BcATyHw — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) February 15, 2024

A pair of new landslides are blocking Highway 1 in Monterey County, while work continues on repairing the longstanding Paul’s Slide, according to reports.

Share To Social Media