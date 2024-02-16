Paso Robles News|Friday, February 16, 2024
Flood watch issued ahead of expected storm 

Posted: 7:13 am, February 16, 2024 by News Staff

Sunrise at Lake Nacimiento Friday morning. Photo by Richard Coffey.

Significant rainfall in the forecast for SLO County

– Significant rainfall is expected in San Luis Obispo County starting Saturday, according to the latest weather forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for San Luis Obispo County ahead of the storm rolling in. The flood watch starts on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will remain in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to the Weather Service

The flood watch impacts western San Luis Obispo County, Central Ventura County, as well as the South Coast, Coastal Valleys, and mountains of Santa Barbara County.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

 

A pair of new landslides are blocking Highway 1 in Monterey County, while work continues on repairing the longstanding Paul’s Slide, according to reports.

 

