Floral Parlor hosts fundraiser for Redwings Horse Sanctuary 

Posted: 7:16 am, January 8, 2021

The Floral Parlor in downtown Paso Robles will be offering love-inspired floral designs for sale, with proceeds to benefit Redwings Horse Sanctuary on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is a nonprofit horse rescue for abused, abandoned, and neglected horses. It currently operates in Lockwood, California, but is close to completing construction of a permanent home for the 60-plus equines at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.

All of the love-inspired floral designs will be photographed by Shelby Caitlin Photography for use in an upcoming promotion. The Floral Parlor located at 1321 Spring Street across from the Boot Barn and next to Bridge Sportsman’s Center. The store looks forward to delivering happiness and joy to the Paso Robles community while supporting Redwings’ effort to Rescue-Rehabilitate-Rehome these beautiful animals.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary greatly appreciates the support and generosity of The Floral Parlor for hosting this fundraising event on its behalf. Redwings looks forward with anticipation to the horses making their forever home in Paso Robles.

Sunny Sheldrake owner of The Floral Parlor

For more information or to purchase a “Roses To The Rescue” floral design, visit The Floral Parlor or call (805) 286-4512.



